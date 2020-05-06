Meghan Markle may have starred in an adorable video also starring her and Prince Harry ’s one-year-old son, Archie , but did you catch her comfy fits? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their son’s first birthday by sharing a sweet video of Meghan reading to their son , meanwhile Harry captured the moment behind the camera. Although we were completely charmed by their baby boy, we couldn’t help noticing the mom-of-one was wearing an elevated alternative to sweats and other loungewear: a denim top and shorts.

©GettyImages Meghan wore this denim button up dress to the U.S. Open in 2019

Meghan‘s laid-back look then led us to the thought that summer is quickly approaching, and a denim shirt dress may be the perfect addition to our closets. In case you need more inspiration, most of Meghan’s wardrobe in 2019 was filled with shirt dresses , proving this is the way to go if you want to feel polished in casual clothes.

Dresses are the one-and-done to get us feeling semi-dressed, whether lounging or working from home, and denim is universally flattering. Whether teamed with sandals, sneakers, booties or socks, denim dresses just work. Below, we’ve gathered a few denim dress options to satisfy that comfortable feeling sans losing your style.