Meghan Markle reveals her mom-at-home style and we’re following suit with these denim looks

The Duchess of Sussex remains comfortably-chic at home

 Meghan Markle  may have starred in an adorable video also starring her and  Prince Harry ’s one-year-old son,  Archie , but did you catch her comfy fits? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex  celebrated their son’s first birthday by sharing a sweet video of Meghan reading to their son , meanwhile Harry captured the moment behind the camera. Although we were completely charmed by their baby boy, we couldn’t help noticing the mom-of-one was wearing an elevated alternative to sweats and other loungewear: a denim top and shorts.

Meghan Markle Style©GettyImages
Meghan wore this denim button up dress to the U.S. Open in 2019

Meghan‘s laid-back look then led us to the thought that summer is quickly approaching, and a denim shirt dress may be the perfect addition to our closets. In case you need more inspiration, most of  Meghan’s wardrobe in 2019 was filled with shirt dresses , proving this is the way to go if you want to feel polished in casual clothes.

Dresses are the one-and-done to get us feeling semi-dressed, whether lounging or working from home, and denim is universally flattering. Whether teamed with sandals, sneakers, booties or socks, denim dresses just work. Below, we’ve gathered a few denim dress options to satisfy that comfortable feeling sans losing your style.

Denim dresses to shop©Custom
Elodie Dress, $145

Double up on comfort in this easy wrap dress from Ética featuring loose-fitting kimono sleeves. The robe-like silhouette adds a chic, at-home feel to this timeless style.

Denim dresses to shop©Old Navy
Chambray Shirt Dress, $25

It doesn’t get more comfortable than chambray when it comes to the denim look. We can totally picture Meghan rocking this buttoned dress with spread collar from Old Navy for a day filled with cuddles with Archie.

Denim dresses to shop©Ryllace
Sienna Shirtdress, $98

This shirtdress from Ryllace seems like the perfect option for a summertime picnic, even if it’s in your backyard. It’s a classic look that instantly feels chic and elevated.

Denim dresses to shop©Madewell
Denim Courier Shirtdress, $40

Pretend you’re on a summer vacay somewhere in this short number by Madewell. The non-waisted silhouette makes it a stay-at-home favorite, meanwhile the cotton-linen blend plays an essential part for warmer temperatures.

