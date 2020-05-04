The first Monday in May marks fashion’s most extravagant event of the year, the Met Gala. For more than 20 years, Anna Wintour’ s The Costume Institute has placed celebrities, artists, socialites, musicians, and even some royals under the same roof all in the name of fashion. Although it’s the sartorial choices that leave memorable imprints, the decor and floral arrangements are just as cognitive of each theme and overall event. For the past 13 years and counting Anna has trusted Raúl Àvila to bring life to the party with his beautifully elaborate floral creations.

©GettyImages Raúl has helped plan the Met Gala since 2007

Raúl hails from Colombia and is the visionary behind the lavish bamboo-forest staircase for 2015’s China: Through the Looking Glass theme as well as for Rihanna ’s Savage x Fenty debut runway presentation among other noteworthy works of art. According to Vogue, the artist moved to the U.S. in 1984.

Much of what he knows, he credits to 14 years of training under Robert Isabell, the legendary floral designer and event planner behind some of the most luxurious events for the rich and famous. “Everything. Everything I know, I do, the way I work, the way I interact with people – I learned it all from him,” he told Suitcase. In 2005, Raúl founded his own company, and since 2007 he’s been Anna’s right-hand man for the Met Gala’s ostentatious planning and production.

©@raulavilainc Raúl’s bamboo-forest staircase for 2015’s China: Through the Looking Glass

When asked about his favorite part of his job he told the online publication, “Freedom of expression. I love being able to bring my ideas to life in some of the world’s most amazing venues,” He continued, “There’s no limit to my imagination and there is no limit to my events. Anything is possible.”