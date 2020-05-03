Could there ever be a spring or summer season without floral print? There is something about this timeless look that makes it a must-have when it comes to looking blooming lovely when then weather gets sunny. Floral prints will always be classic fashion trend , but for spring-summer 2020, designers have narrowed their focus to three especially gorgeous styles: dark florals, appliqué and rich embroidery.

Stars from Sofía Vergara to Bella Hadid have rocked stunning floral looks (we’ll get into that later), but we first got a glimpse of the trend when we first saw these cool takes on florals on the catwalks of some of the most renowned fashion houses. Kaia Gerber walked down the Stella McCartney runway in an oversized floral top and midi skirt with graphic details, while on the Céline catwalk, it was a Victorian look with yellow flowers popping against a dark backdrop. Celebrity fave Giambattista Valli had his models floating down the runway in mini dresses with bigger, bolder motifs.