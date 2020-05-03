Elle Fanning, Cara Delevingne, and Bella Hadid in floral-print designs by Rodarte, Dior, and Versace, respectively

SPRING AND SUMMER FASHION

Sofía Vergara, Bella Hadid and more stars show off 3 fashion trends in bloom this season

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking! (Yes, really!) These flower prints will help you stand out in a crowd

BY

Could there ever be a spring or summer season without floral print? There is something about this timeless look that makes it a must-have when it comes to looking blooming lovely when then weather gets sunny. Floral prints will always be classic  fashion trend , but for spring-summer 2020, designers have narrowed their focus to three especially gorgeous styles: dark florals, appliqué and rich embroidery.

Stars from  Sofía Vergara  to  Bella Hadid  have rocked stunning floral looks (we’ll get into that later), but we first got a glimpse of the trend when we first saw these cool takes on florals on the catwalks of some of the most renowned fashion houses.  Kaia Gerber  walked down the Stella McCartney  runway in an oversized floral top and midi skirt with graphic details, while on the Céline catwalk, it was a Victorian look with yellow flowers popping against a dark backdrop. Celebrity fave Giambattista Valli had his models floating down the runway in mini dresses with bigger, bolder motifs.

RELATED:

Eiza González’s Polka Dot Dress Provides Early Glimpse of Summer

Millie Bobby Brown stars in Eleven red carpet looks that show off her Audrey Hepburn style

 
From left to right: the spring 2020 Stella McCartney, Celine, and Giambattista Valli runwaysn©GettyImages
Left to right: Stella McCartney, Céline and Giambattista Valli presented their darker takes on floral print

CELEBRITY STYLE

Of course, some of your favorite stars were the first to snap up these on-trend floral looks.  Elle Fanning  hit the Berlin Festival in a romantic  Rodarte  dress with floral appliqué.  Cara Delevingne  was seen at  Paris Fashion Week  in a sheer  Dior  spring look with embroidered flowers—the same handmade floral details seen on the  Versace  top that Bella Hadid wore to Milan Fashion Week.

Elle Fanning, Cara Delevingne, and Bella Hadid in floral-print designs by Rodarte, Dior, and Versace, respectively©GettyImages
These celebrities include florals in their red carpet and street style looks
RELATED:

Emily Blunt: get inspired by her style with these feminine dresses

Nine times Talita von Fürstenberg was a style icon like her grandmother Diane

 

Saoirse Ronan attended the BAFTA Awards in a look from  Giambattista Valli’s collection comprised of a sequined crop top and mini skirt with small embroidered flowers. Sofia Vergara, who is a major floral fan, wore a Reformation dress that featured pastel flowers against a deep blue, while Game Of Thrones actress Rose Leslie, went with dark floral Victorian neckline dress by American designer  Tory Burch.

Saoirse Ronan, Sofia Vergara, and Rose Leslie in floral-print designs by Giambattista Valli, Reformation, and Tory Burch, respectively©Getty Images / @sofiavergara
This season they’ll be featured on matching outfits and dresses

We all remember Miranda Priestly’s famous line from The Devil Wears Prada: “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” But this season’s looks really are standouts that even the famously cool character would love – and they’re set to dominate all summer.

More about
Read More
back to

FASHION