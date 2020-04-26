Of course Kendall had to add a touch of luxe – her Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

©Revolve This $78 Privacy Please crop top from Revolve is a great option to copy Kendall’s look

Want to copy Kendall’s look? First, choose a rib-knit crop top with short sleeves and a button front that reminds us of what every pop star and hot celebrity wore back in the 1990s. One great lookalike option that’s right on trend is the $78 Privacy Please ‘Blair’ top from Revolve.

©Zara ZW Premium white jeans from Zara are great for spring and summer and are priced at around $50

Kendall knows that relaxed fit denim is a must this season, and white is a fresh change from regular blue jeans for spring and summer. Zara‘s ZW Premium Ankle Straight Jeans ($ 49.90) are not only on trend for their high waist and more relaxed fit, but they are also right in line with cropped jeans trend.

©Revolve Get the retro touch for less with the Puma Nova Hypertech sneaker

The essential element is a pop of color – Kendall’s green and orange $150 Casablanca x New Balance ‘327’ sneakers, just released in April 2020, which also have that retro air. If you’re on a tighter budget, may we suggest the Puma ‘Nova Hypertech’ sneaker, on sale at puma.com for $39.99 which will keep you in step with the trend at less than one-third the price.