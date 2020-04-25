Salma Hayek has a style that’s hard to ignore. It’s not just about her penchant for unique and relaxed outfits that she wears both in her street style and on the red carpet. The actress puts together looks that appear simple, but at the same time cleverly emphasize her hourglass figure and work perfectly with her petite stature. Here we’ll show you the Frida star’s three simple tricks or strategies the star uses to look like a movie star in seconds.

©GettyImages Salma Hayek tends to wear pantsuits with wide legs to add height and tailoring to skim her curves and give a strong, balanced silhouette

1) TAILORED SUITS

When it comes to important events, pantsuits are a recurring theme for the Mexican beauty, and tailoring makes sure that the look skims her in all the right places and strengthens her shoulders for a balanced silhouette. Although she’s worn them in pastel colors and patterns like plaid, black is her clear preference and she usually chooses wide-leg pants to give her some height. The trick to making sure that dark power suits don’t seem bland or out of place is to direct attention to the details; combining textures like shiny silk with a matte-finish velvet or adding a big belt that, in addition to being a statement accessory, cinches the waist for even more balance.

2) STATEMENT JEWELRY

Wearing eye-catching jewelry, whether it makes a statement with size or design (or both!) makes any outfit stand out in a crowd. For example, the Mexican actress chooses chunky necklaces in gold or silver that give an interesting twist to her monochromatic looks, or sizable rings with nature motifs like panthers or butterflies that are far from ordinary.

©GettyImages The actress and producer puts an emphasis on accessories to enhance her outfits

If you’re thinking about using this trick yourself, make sure to pick accessories that represent your personal style and can take your outfits to the next level, with a design that you love. To really channel movie star Salma, add a pair of oversized sunglasses with gold or gem accents that express your individuality.

3) A POWERFUL LIP COLOR

Makeup is key and Salma is always flawless, especially when it comes to her lipstick. On the occasions where she isn’t wearing a deep pink (like the Charlotte Tilbury shade she inspired, the suitable-for-all-skin-tones Secret Salma which is a deep rose plum) the Hollywood star slicks on lively red shades, from corals to crimsons. The hues all have one thing in common, they give her visage a powerful pop of color.