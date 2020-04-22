If Jennifer Lopez were your dad’s girlfriend, what would you ask of her? The first thing, perhaps, would be a photo, a selfie or an autograph. Then, it could be some singing lesson or some clothes from her vast closet. Well, that was exactly what Alex Rodriguez’s youngest daughter Ella asked when she met the mother-of-two. Recently, on Ella’s 12th birthday, JLo took to social media to share a sweet message to celebrate her special day. The Bronx-native also remembered the day she met the teen and the curious request she made to keep Jennifer’s spectacular lavender dress she used in the 2017 Grammys. The Puertorriqueña wore the dress the same year her and the former MLB player started their romance.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez has a special connection with Ella, A-Rod’s youngest daughter

Though she was around eight at the time, Ella appreciated the singer’s glamorous style.

Shortly before JLo met A-Rod’s daughters, the singer had attended the 59th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. On the red carpet, she strutted with a spectacular lavender design by Ralph & Russo .

©GettyImages The dress Ella dreams of having in her closet.

The halter dress had a deep neckline at the front, an open back and ruffles at the neck, as well as a leg-baring slit on the end. JLo paired her outfit with a silver clutch and matching Christian Louboutin stilettos. With this look, she became one of the best dressed of the night ... and of course, the favorite of little Ella.