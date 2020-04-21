It was only a matter of time for Sofia Vergara to become the new face of Dolce & Gabbana’s handbag campaign. For years the Colombian actress has turned to the Italian label and been present at their fashion shows. The 47-year-old star took to social media to share the exciting partnership news with her fans and followers. On her account with more than 18 million followers, Sofia shared a campaign image where she’s posing in a black lace dress with see-through skirt and showcasing the Devotion bag – a favorite of D&G fans.

©GettyImages Sofia sat front row at Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2020 fashion show

“I’m so honored to be a part of the @dolcegabbana family, and to be featured in such a meaningful campaign celebrating the gorgeous Devotion bag!” she wrote next to the stunning picture. “This is a brand I have loved for so long. Feeling grateful to have shot this in Italy where I have so many special memories. Sending love to all of Italia. I [heart] U D&G!!”