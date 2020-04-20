Lounging sets are all the rage these days. And why wouldn’t they? They’re cute, they’re comfy, and they’re perfect for working from home. One of the latest celebrity looks to covet is Eiza González ’s, who took to social media to share a glimpse of her off-duty look – a neutral-colored tie-dye lounging set. In her stories, the Mexican actress posted a clip while staring at a full-length mirror capturing the entire look, including pink socks and New Balance sneakers, while Roddy Ricch’s High Fashion played in the background.

©@eizagonzalez Eiza sported a tie-dye sweatsuit

The 30-year-old actress has been following orders and staying in her home in sunny Los Angeles, and from time to time, she’s been sharing her OOTDs with fans. The Baby Driver actress has dressed in everything from oversized sweatshirts and roomy pants to teeny bikinis, which are both valid looks for staying indoors.

Prior to the new norm, the brunette beauty exuded her sensual style at red carpet events for her latest film Bloodshot. For the L.A. premiere, Eiza stunned in a fiery red see-through dress by Christopher Kane, exposing her long and lean legs. While promoting the film starring Vin Diesel, the Hollywood star showed off more of her versatile approach to fashion in a sexy denim jumpsuit by Brandon Maxwell.

©GettyImages The Mexican actress flaunts a versatile approach to fashion

With athleisure and tie-dye taking over the street style scene the past few seasons, Eiza’s most-recent outfit hits two trends in one and can be worn beyond her time indoors.