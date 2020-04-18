Knowing our bodies helps us to make the most of our assets with the clothes we wear, putting the focus on aspects we want to highlight and deemphasizing anything we don’t want to show off. If you are wondering where to start as far as styling tricks, celebrity style is a great place to start. Most of your favorite stars have go-to looks, from Sofía Vergara ’s strapless dresses to the asymmetric necklines adored by Kim Kardashian . And if you are looking to highlight your waist, or make it appear more streamlined, Meghan Markle is the one to watch. Her classic secret? A sleek suit with a tucked-in white top.

©GettyImages Meghan always makes sure to wear her blouse tucked in, even loosely, which was the case when she wore this Alexander McQueen suit

At the Endeavour Fund Awards in 2018 , Meghan’s first official engagement following Prince Harry’s marriage proposal, the California beauty wore an Alexander McQueen jacket with slim slightly cropped trousers. Loosely tucking her white blouse in, the look didn’t try to force an overly sexy illusion of a smaller waist, it just created a subtly flattering silhouette when paired with the peplum jacket.