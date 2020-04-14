While you can find most of us wearing comfy sweats and loungewear at home, Ana de Armas , 31, keeps her cool in a Gucci jumpsuit – casual. Over the weekend, the Cuba-born actress and her boyfriend Ben Affleck , 47, were spotted outside for – one of the few reasons anyone steps out these days – to walk their dogs. The 31-year-old Hollywood star topped quarantine style wearing an ivory jumpsuit that currently retails for $2,600, teamed with a pair of white sneakers.

©GettyImages Ana and Ben were spotted walking their dogs while quarantining in Los Angeles

According to the Italian label’s website, the jumpsuit is made of cotton and is adorned with green and red Web on the front pockets. On the back, the phrase “Le Rose di Eliogabalo” (Italian for “The Roses of Heliogabalus”) is embroidered referring to “a legendary episode featured in Augustan History, in which Roman emperor Heliogabalus (204–222) is said to have gathered his guests in a banquet hall with a reversible ceiling hiding drifts of rose petals that were released during the feast, swamping the unsuspecting diners,” as explained on the product’s description.

©Gucci Ana rocked a $2,600 Gucci jumpsuit to walk her dogs

The Knives Out actress has come a long way since her humble upbringing in Cuba. In an interview with Net-A-Porter’s magazine, Porter, the Latina beauty opened up about her childhood and explained she wore her older sibling’s hand-me-downs– “his old school uniform pants cut into play shorts.” Today, Ana is seen at red carpet events, photocalls , and Fashion Week wearing some of the most prominent fashion labels in the market.

