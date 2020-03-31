Even after 25 years since her untimely passing, Selena Quintanilla continues to influence fashion trends. The late Queen of Tejano music is as relevant today as she was from the beginning of her career when she first captured everyone’s hearts – not only through music but fashion-wise too. Her looks from the ‘90s serve a great deal of inspiration to those who admire the style of the decade.
The Como La Flor singer continues to be remembered in some of her most iconic looks, such as the sparkly burgundy number she wore to her last concert at the Houston Astrodome on February 26, 1995. Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato are among the celebrities who have channeled the Mexican-American singer with the same look.
But because the chance of wearing some of Selena’s most memorable outfits from her concerts and performances, is mostly only once a year on Halloween, below we’ve rounded up a few other ways you can channel the Tejana star’s style year-round.
1) Moody blooms for spring
This spring-ready outfit, once worn by the Amor Prohibido singer, is perfect for welcoming warmer temperatures. Selena was known to love crop tops, which are still highly popular today as are floral midi skirts.
Get the look:
Pacsun Me to We Surplice T-Shirt, $15
ASOS Wednesday’s Girl Midi Skirt, $35
2) Classic hoops
A pair of hoops is a timeless piece of jewelry that Selena often wore. Whether big or small, they’re are a statement accessory we still love today.
Get the jewelry:
Mejuri Oversized Thin Hoops, $275
3) Cow-print craze
Cow printed pieces seem to be everywhere these days, and it’s no surprise Selena wore it first. Here, the Mexican-American singer wears a cropped jacket with statement sequins sleeves.
Get the trend:
Boohoo Cow Print Cropped Denim Jacket, $32
4) Crop tops para siempre
As we mentioned above, Chris Perez’s wifey loved to wear crop tops, showing off that covetable tiny waist of hers. Her top for this shoot was next-level sexy, and frankly, we’re obsessed!
Get the top: