Even after 25 years since her untimely passing, Selena Quintanilla continues to influence fashion trends. The late Queen of Tejano music is as relevant today as she was from the beginning of her career when she first captured everyone’s hearts – not only through music but fashion-wise too. Her looks from the ‘90s serve a great deal of inspiration to those who admire the style of the decade.

The Como La Flor singer continues to be remembered in some of her most iconic looks, such as the sparkly burgundy number she wore to her last concert at the Houston Astrodome on February 26, 1995. Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato are among the celebrities who have channeled the Mexican-American singer with the same look.

But because the chance of wearing some of Selena’s most memorable outfits from her concerts and performances, is mostly only once a year on Halloween, below we’ve rounded up a few other ways you can channel the Tejana star’s style year-round.

1) Moody blooms for spring