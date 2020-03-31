Like many other abiding citizens, Sofia Vergara has made herself comfortable at home. The 47-year-old actress, who loves to share mirror selfies of her outfits, posted her go-to look during quarantine, but if you expected to see her usual boho-sexy style, then this might disappoint you. However, the Modern Family alum is keeping it real and giving herself a break she’s more than entitled to, by wearing a lounge-y look like the rest of us. “Cuarentena fashion selfi... thankful for being able to stay home,” she captioned next to the snap.

©@sofiavergara Sofia shared a selfie of her OOTD wearing leggings and a cozy sweater

The Colombian beauty appears in her living room with her pup Bubbles in hand while wearing a pair of comfy black leggings and a cozy grey sweater – a classic look for staying in! Since socks have become the new replacement for shoes, she added a pop of color with a pair neon printed socks.

Her beauty look was flawless as per usual with little to no makeup, meanwhile, her hair appears to be in its natural state sans her iconic loose waves, but still gorgeous nonetheless. Recently, the mom-of-one shared her husband Joe Manganiello’s stay-at-home look, which had the internet talking about whether he was inspired by Netflix’s Tiger King.

©@sofiavergara The actress substituted her heels for neon socks

The series of photos shared by Sofia was their “first family outing in 2 weeks,” and her hubby stepped out wearing a pair of leopard-print shorts to walk their doggie. The Magic Mike star confirmed their speculations by hilariously commenting, “Y’all watching the Chihuahua king on Netflix.”