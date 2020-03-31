CLASSIC BLACK: HEAD-TO-TOE LOOK

Hailey is fully embracing this fashion trend trends that will continue to dominate street style, despite the warmer temperatures. An all-black eather look is as powerful as it is glamorous, something that influencers love! A pair of black leather leggings, a boxy jacket, and some boots with hints of retro will be enough to create looks with huge personality. You can even go for faux leather, as many fashion brands have done in their shows and capsule collections.

©GettyImages A bright leather duster is a great way to elevate jeans

PRIMARY COLORS: A GREEN LEATHER DUSTER

The colored leather trend hasn’t left behind classic garments such as raincoats or duster coats— these pieces are also dyed vibrant, almost fluorescent shades after the tanning process. Hailey loves this kind of leather look, and on a lunch outing in Los Angeles she was the focus of attention in a fantastic green trench. It’s a simple way to elevate the jeans and white tank-top combo in a super chic way.

©GettyImages A purple leather wrap skirt is sexy and eye-catching

GEM TONES: A PURPLE LEATHER SKIRT

Coach 1941, Bottega Veneta, and Salvatore Ferragamo are just some of the top high fashion brands whose runways were flooded with colored leather outfits. At Paris Fashion Week, Hailey gave her look trendy twist, wearing a purple wrap-around skirt with a roomy knit for one of her most striking leather looks yet.