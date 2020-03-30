Some looks are even better when they come in twos – just ask sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner! The model and the beauty mogul, who have contrasting styles, stunned in similar versions of the same Jean-Paul Gaultier dress only days apart. The design in question takes us right back to the late ‘90s, especially with its tattoo-style butterfly print and body-con silhouette.

The outfits that these stars copied from one another point towards vintage looks, especially ‘90s inspired pieces, the season’s biggest fashion trend. And despite having very different takes – Kylie is in-your-face sexy glam, while Kendall embodies catwalk-ready restraint – both pulled it off perfectly by adding their own personal touches. Here’s the sister-sister style breakdown...

KYLIE’S TAKE:

©@kyliejenner The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan exudes sex appeal with this '90s-inspired outfit

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenners has made it more than clear that she’s a fan of uber-sexy style. So much so that the businesswoman chose this fitted crop top and skirt set –with matching peek-a-boo braiding– to wow her social media followers with her selfies while vacationing in the Bahamas. She accessorized the updated version of the iconic design by the French fashion maestro with opal rings and a belly chain, another major 1990s touch.