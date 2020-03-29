NAVY CHIC

©GettyImages The Duchess rocked this classic look by VB on Christmas Day 2018

While she was still pregnant with her son Archie, Meghan actually wore not one, but two Victoria Beckham designs. The first, a dark blue fitted midi dress that she wore on December 25, 2018 to the traditional Royal Christmas mass, was teamed with a classic navy blue coat and knee-high boots, all from Victoria’s label. “She looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honor,” designer Victoria said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

WINTER WHITE

©GettyImages In 2019, pregnant Meghan looked elegant in a chain print Victoria Beckham dress

In 2019, while pregnant, she also opted for another one of the designer’s midi dresses, this time to attend the Commonwealth Service. The most distinctive feature of the flowing white dress, from the fall/winter 2019-2020 collection, was its black chain print. She paired it with an Amanda Wakeley coat and a hat in the same color.With just three VB looks under the Duchess’ belt, we can’t wait to see what other Victoria Beckham designs will be a part of Meghan’s new chapter as she starts her family life in L.A..