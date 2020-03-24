There’s no denying how North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s six-year-old daughter, is a star-in-the-making. From her immense talent to her keen eye for fashion and style. Both of her parents are known for the cutting-edge style and it’s clear that their daughter inherited this trait from them. From the moment she could start dressing herself, North has proven that she can hang with fashion heavy hitters and hold her own. She’s even chosen outfits for her mother Kim Kardashian! In the video, we go over some of North’s best and brightest style moments from the last couple of months. Moments that prove that she will develop into a stylish woman just like her mom Kim!