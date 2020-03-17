Dresses for spring and summer fashion isn’t just about florals – there are some cool new styles, silhouettes and fashion trends that we’ll definitely want in our closet. Case in point: Bloodshot actress Eiza González’s sexy Giambattista Valli dress, which featured not just very in-style statement sleeves but also the cold shoulder, making for a great combination of both demure and revealing.

©GettyImages Eiza Gonzalez opts for a polka dot dress with off-shoulder puff sleeves for a daytime event

Eiza’s pick, which she wore to the Women in Hollywood 2020 event, is actually a triple threat with 1) statement sleeves, 2) cold shoulder AND 3) a polka dot print, meaning it is hitting three major trends of the season.

But the Mexican beauty isn’t the only celebrity going for the statement sleeve + off-the-shoulder combo. Selena Gomez also rocked the look when she stepped out for the Hollywood Beauty Awards.