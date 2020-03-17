Dresses for spring and summer fashion isn’t just about florals – there are some cool new styles, silhouettes and fashion trends that we’ll definitely want in our closet. Case in point: Bloodshot actress Eiza González’s sexy Giambattista Valli dress, which featured not just very in-style statement sleeves but also the cold shoulder, making for a great combination of both demure and revealing.
Eiza’s pick, which she wore to the Women in Hollywood 2020 event, is actually a triple threat with 1) statement sleeves, 2) cold shoulder AND 3) a polka dot print, meaning it is hitting three major trends of the season.
But the Mexican beauty isn’t the only celebrity going for the statement sleeve + off-the-shoulder combo. Selena Gomez also rocked the look when she stepped out for the Hollywood Beauty Awards.
The singer wore a pink mini dress from Patou with an off the shoulder cut and split sleeves with a cape effect. The look was finished off with gold platform sandals by Aquazzurra.
Also trying out the trend is another one of our style faves, Euphoria star Zendaya.
The actress wore a peek-a-boo dress from Australia designer Christopher Esber’s Resort 2020 collection to the AAA Arts Awards at NYC’s Skylight Modern. The ‘90s inspired look features asymmetrical split statement sleeves, a cropped bodice and utilitarian pouches on a column skirt.