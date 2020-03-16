Sofia Vergara rarely steps out wearing anything other than heels. But amid the coronavirus outbreak bringing everything to a halt, including taping America’s Got Talent, the Colombian actress has taken the opportunity to wear...sneakers! Of course, they’re not your average pair of trainers, but rather what looks like a pair of black Nike Dunk Sky His featuring a white wedge outsole. So you see, there’s still a hint of a heel. The 47-year-old looked laidback-chic wearing a pair of cropped jeans, likely from her Sofía Jeans by Sofia Vergara collection exclusively sold at Walmart.

©GrosbyGroup Sofia stepped out in a pair of black Nike sneakers

She rocked the “Protected” crewneck t-shirt from her collection and topped her look with a boho fringe cardigan. Her hair was perfectly tousled in loose waves (as per usual), and she added a bright finishing touch with a hot pink pout. Later that weekend, on Sunday, the Modern Family alum stepped out for the final day of taping before making herself comfortable at home.

This time Sofia opted for a pair of modern platform oxfords featuring a slip-on silhouette. The Hot Pursuit actress paired her edgy shoes with ripped jeans and a pink zip-up hoodie. She accessorized with a quilted handbag and a pair of dark aviator sunglasses.

©GettyImages The ‘AGT’ judge switched her heels for a pair of edgy platform oxfords

It’s not often that we see the former model out and about without her sky-high heels, but even her off-duty look isn’t made up of flats. The AGT judge was seen in a good mood ahead of doing the final taping of the show, which was without a live audience. Her co-star, fellow judge Howie Mandel was also seen arriving at the studio in a good mood.