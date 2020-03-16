Sofia Vergara

Sporty-chic

Sofia Vergara has rare outing in sneakers after ‘AGT’ taping comes to a halt

The ‘Modern Family’ alum gave her heels a break over the weekend

BY

Sofia Vergara rarely steps out wearing anything other than heels. But amid the coronavirus outbreak bringing everything to a halt, including taping America’s Got Talent, the Colombian actress has taken the opportunity to wear...sneakers! Of course, they’re not your average pair of trainers, but rather what looks like a pair of black Nike Dunk Sky His featuring a white wedge outsole. So you see, there’s still a hint of a heel. The 47-year-old looked laidback-chic wearing a pair of cropped jeans, likely from her Sofía Jeans by Sofia Vergara collection exclusively sold at Walmart.

Sofia Vergara©GrosbyGroup
Sofia stepped out in a pair of black Nike sneakers

She rocked the “Protected” crewneck t-shirt from her collection and topped her look with a boho fringe cardigan. Her hair was perfectly tousled in loose waves (as per usual), and she added a bright finishing touch with a hot pink pout. Later that weekend, on Sunday, the Modern Family alum stepped out for the final day of taping before making herself comfortable at home.

MORE:

Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara and Kourtney Kardashian add this secret ingredient to their smoothies for a beauty boost

This time Sofia opted for a pair of modern platform oxfords featuring a slip-on silhouette. The Hot Pursuit actress paired her edgy shoes with ripped jeans and a pink zip-up hoodie. She accessorized with a quilted handbag and a pair of dark aviator sunglasses.

Sofia Vergara©GettyImages
The ‘AGT’ judge switched her heels for a pair of edgy platform oxfords

It’s not often that we see the former model out and about without her sky-high heels, but even her off-duty look isn’t made up of flats. The AGT judge was seen in a good mood ahead of doing the final taping of the show, which was without a live audience. Her co-star, fellow judge Howie Mandel was also seen arriving at the studio in a good mood.

MORE:

Sofia Vergara helps her son Manolo launch his line of clothes and accessories for dogs

The act of “social distancing” will probably give her tootsies a break from her heels, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Sofia had a pair of sexy feather mules as slippers. Wouldn’t you agree?

More about
Read More
back to

FASHION