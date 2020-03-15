With the sun setting later and the temperatures rising, spring is around the corner! Time to put away the chunky sweaters, over-sized coats and boots to give your closet a refresh with the latest trends that will carry you through the upcoming season. Whether you are in the mood to wear sporty styles with a feminine touch as in utilitarian staples or want to feel more grounded with neutral tones and prints, Macy’s is the perfect place to shop either in-store or online for all occasions! Elevate your look from day to a night on the town in spring florals and pastels.

Puerto Rican blogger Amanda Korina put together three looks from Macy’s, ranging from casual to brunch to date night. The Latina entrepreneur and fashionista went with a DKNY Drawstring-waist cuffed-hem jumpsuit paired with nude strappy sandals, gold stackable rings and earrings, and a straw crossbody bag for a comfortable day look. For brunch, she swapped out the one-piece for a Free People short-sleeved lace shirt with puff sleeves, high-waisted jeans, and Thalia Sodi pearl stretch bracelets and pearl hoops. To cap off her evening, she stunned in a Bar III satin blazer and matching shorts with strappy sandals and twist style hoops.