JLo bares toned legs in latest look and we're bowing down!

The world is in a frenzied state, but don't worry - JLo is still JLo. Take solace in Jennifer Lopez's social media presence: a frothy collection of photos and videos that's so sugary a scroll through leaves you feeling like you've spreed a candy store. On a weekend when worry runs rampant, the 50-year-old superstar is still bringing her thang, the latest of which includes promoting an upcoming shoe line with DSW. "2 days," she teased on Saturday, March 14 along with a fiery photo that’s now our screensaver.

©@jlo Legs from the block



While Jennifer is spotlighting her sleek shoe line, it's her figure that steals that show. In her recent post, the Hustlers star lunges in what can only be described as a tuxedo-leotard. The black and white look features cut-off sleeves and an open waist tie that tumbles to the floor. Looking as primped and poised as ever, the entertainer flaunts her toned dancer legs for all to see. Couture Designer Charbel Zoe put it best in her comment: "That’s what we call iconic!"

©@jlo Jennifer sent Kris Jenner her own pairs ahead of the launch

Kris Jenner also pushed the upcoming product over the weekend. "Thank you JLo!! So gorgeous I can't wait to wear," she excitedly scribed in an Instagram Story shoutout. The momager received a gold gift box from the mogul, which touted two stunning pairs of Jen’s pumps.

Jenny from the DSW aisle has been revving fans up for her exclusive collection since February, but - as usual - that's not the only pot she has bubbling. The engaged mom-of-three is also back in action as a judge on World of Dance. She was trending on Friday after giving fans a sneak peek at her "Cinnamon Spice" hairstyle.