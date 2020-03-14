It's likely that the pompous and wildly exaggerated character of the pannier is what has prevented it from re-entering the fashion world as one of the more wearable trends. Its charm had been left confined to the realms of the performing arts – that is, until now.

©Zara.com While the full pannier look might not be practical, you can find more restrained interpretations with the spirit of Versailles volume, like this look from Zara for $39.90

Designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy – a favorite of Meghan Markle’s – had already alerted us to the return of this trend by exploring the idea of historic skirts with flared sides in general, transforming them into more restrained versions for a decidedly more modern take on this historic fashion; a version so current that Selena couldn’t resist, wearing it exactly as it appeared on the runway.

It wasn't long before we were seeing it in the Spring/Summer 2020 ready-to-wear brand proposals, with designs such as the one from Loewe, very much in line with the Givenchy vibe. Thom Browne, through his highly-sculpted personalized, theatrical tailoring, complemented the style with yet more Versailles-inspired elements such as ornate rococo details.

©Getty Images Christian Siriano and Christopher John Rogers included the court of Versailles style skirt in their Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collections, while Versace designed their version for Cynthia Erivo

While Comme des Garçons also explored this aesthetic, it was British brand pushBUTTON that presented the most down-to-earth proposal: a curve-sided blazer that's somewhere between a bar jacket and a peplum.

While the lavish nature of the pannier skirt might mean it might take up too much space on your local off-the-the-rack stores, the spirit can be seen in voluminous paper-bag waisted skirts with bubble hems at shops like Zara.

©Getty Images / @camilacabello Madonna at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards and Camila Cabello on SNL

And we’ll definitely be seeing the style on the red carpet. You only have to look at the Atelier Versace dress with the skirt flared at the sides worn by Cynthia Erivo at the Oscars, a trend simultaneously confirmed by the Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collections at New York Fashion Week, which featured proposals by Christian Siriano, Area, and the ever more noteworthy Christopher John Rogers, winner of the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.