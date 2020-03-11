For the premiere of her latest film in Los Angeles, Eiza González appeared at the star-studded event in a look that can’t easily be pulled off. The Mexican actress who plays superhero K.T. in Bloodshot alongside Vin Diesel and Sam Heughan stunned on the black carpet wearing a red, semi-sheer sequins dress and black ankle-strap heels. Of course, with her tall and lean figure, Eiza wears the heck out of this shiny number and makes it seem effortlessly sexy when she most certainly put the effort.

©GettyImages Eiza had all eyes on her wearing a sexy red dress

The 30-year-old kept her makeup glam for the celebratory occasion wearing smokey eyes, a swipe of blush and soft lips. As for her hair, Eiza has been sporting a shoulder-length hairstyle, which she wore down in loose curls and parted to the side.

During the premiere, the Welcome to Marven actress met with fans and signed autographs while stopping to pose for pics. Eiza’s latest accomplishment is a proud moment for women – especially Latinas after she’s the first Mexican to take on a superhero role in Hollywood.

©GettyImages The actress signed autographs for her fans

In an interview with Despierta America, the brunette beauty expressed how she feels about the historic event. “I was proud because I was like the first Mexican superhero, there was no other. Then the fact that I am an immigrant and I can come into this country and represent Mexican women for me is important, and not only Mexicans but Latinas,” she said.