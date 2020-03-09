One of the trends that has captivated the fashion world this year is having your bra on show. The runways were the first to utilize this intimate piece in a major way and integrate it into various designs. Wondering how to wear this look without going too far? Kourtney Kardashian - show us how.

©Getty The runways of fashion houses like Chloé and Jacquemus, have incorporated these bras in their designs

At the Spring/Summer 2020 shows, designers demonstrated that bras can indeed be a good addition to your look, whatever the season: an idea that Kourtney has fallen in love with.

Giambattista Valli, Dior and Fendi were some of the fashion brands that paraded this sexy and daring garment as their pièce de résistance. Although many fashion commentators were unsure about it, this trend is now taking off and you can easily find a way of adapting it to your style.

©@kourtneykardashian High-waisted tweed pants are ideal for pairing with a bra, without showing too much of your torso

And this isn’t just an evening look. kourtney posted a photo on social media wearing a bra with the perfect look for a relaxed daytime event. The good thing is that this trend can be incorporated into anyone’s closet.

If showing off too much skin is not for you, don’t worry! Wearing bras on top of shirts and underneath transparent pieces is also a great look. There so many different designs and variations that you will surely find one your feel comfortable in. If not, you can put Kourt’s formula into practice: high-waisted pants with a blazer over the top.

©@kourtneykardashian This Naeem Khan suit was the outfit Kourt wore for the E! People’s Choice Awards 2019, with her bra as the focus of the outfit

If you thought it was to risky to be so exposed at a smart event, think again! Kourtney has demonstrated to us that it is totally possible and largely accepted. This bralette gave the ultimate sensual touch to her outfit. She shows us that it can be the ideal match for a jumpsuit or romper, even for a very formal dress code. What’s more, the lingerie trend is recognized as an advance in women’s fashion, encouraging wider acceptance of women’s natural figures. Who doesn’t love that?