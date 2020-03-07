With March being Women’s History Month and March 8 marking International Women’s Day, we’re excited to highlight all things having to do with female empowerment. While supporting female-led brands is already a step ahead, it’s twice as rewarding supporting brands that support others. That said, many fashion labels are partnering up with women’s charities and organizations and giving back whether it be with a percentage of proceeds or full donations.

And while we believe every day is women’s day, ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the brands that are giving back this month!

Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter has a whole page of brands supporting the Women for Women International charity, which is registered in England and Wales. 100%of the proceeds from each t-shirt from brands like Ganni, Staud, Stella McCartney, and more will go to the charity.

©Staud Staud sweatshirt for International Women’s Day, $185

Outdoor Voices

On March 8, OV will donate 15% of all shop sales to the ACLU's Women's Rights Project, which advocates against the legal barriers that prevent women from having equal rights in America.

The Sis Kiss

Accessories brand The Sis Kiss is partnering up with Shopping Gives by allowing shoppers to donate a percentage of their purchases to a charity of his or her choice (with no additional charge!). Whether you buy a gift for yourself or one of your loved ones, consider you'll also contribute to something positive.

©The Sis Kiss The Sis Kiss Crystal Huggies earrings, $34

Billionaire Girls Club