With spring right around the corner, royals are beginning to switch their wardrobes from heavy dress-coats to lighter pieces, and on Thursday, Queen Letizia stepped out to the Rare Diseases World Day event at the BBVA headquarters in Madrid wearing a chic transitional look based on a trend Meghan Markle has previously worn. The Spanish Queen appeared at her engagement wearing a pleated ombre skirt from British brand Reiss teamed with a pink satin blouse by Adolfo Dominguez and chic cap toe heels.

©GettyImages Letizia’s skirt is by Reiss

If her skirt seems familiar, it’s likely because you’ve seen the Duchess of Sussex wear a similar style in the past. During one of their royal tours, Prince Harry’s wife rocked a midi pleated skirt by one of her favorite fashion houses, Givenchy. Like Letizia’s skirt, which alternates between black and pink, Meghan’s bespoke skirt alternates between black, indigo and cobalt blue. The 38-year-old paired the flowy piece with a matching short sleeve top and classic heels.

This isn’t the first time the Queen and the Duchess are compared for their fashion senses. In the summer of 2018, the royals coincidentally had a twinning moment in different events in separate countries. Imagine that! They were on the same fashion wavelength with a denim dress.

©GettyImages Meghan’s skirt is by Givenchy

The following year Queen Letizia took a page out of Meghan’s stylebook by wearing a denim dress highly similar to the one she had twinned with in the first place. Their dark denim dresses were both by Carolina Herrera, and they featured a cinched waist and flowy A-line skirt, with the most significant difference being the neckline. While Meghan’s was a sharp v-neck, Letizia's was a button-up collar.