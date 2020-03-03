Have you heard? Matching with your baby girl is très cool, and Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are winning the game. The 22-year-old just wrapped up a beach vacation with her two-year-old daughter and her girlfriends, but Kylie made sure to bring her 164 million followers along by posting a great number of sexy bikini pics from her trip. The makeup mogul also made sure to provide her fans with some much-needed Stormi content by sharing an adorable photo of her baby girl dressed in full Dior.

©@kyliejenner Stormi wore the cutest pink Dior dress

The adorable toddler appeared on Kylie’s feed wearing a pink monogram dress with a matching hat, and the cutest jelly sandals to compliment her outfit. “Boat day with bestie,” she wrote next to the pics.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder followed up with an even cuter photo of her and Stormi in matching get-ups. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore the adult version of her daughter’s dress teamed with a matching bag and white Dior sunglasses. “I hope she wants to match w me forever,” she captioned.

While many commented things like, “Cutiesss” and “Dior Gang,” Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner hilariously replied: “Only if YOU start matching with ME.”

©@kyliejenner Kylie and Stormi in their matching Dior looks

This wouldn’t be the first time that Kylie and her only child step out in matching mother-daughter outfits, or that Stormi wears designer clothing worth more than your entire year’s salary. Stormi’s designer wardrobe is what dreams are made of, and it includes expensive bags too.