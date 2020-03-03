Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to double up on the JLo factor when going on a workout session. The singer, actress and all-around superstar was spotted leaving the gym wearing none other than JLo-printed sweatpants and a matching hoodie. Talk about personal branding! The monogrammed set featured a white background with an all-over golden chain-link print, and an encircled JLo stamped across the front of her hoodie. Underneath, the 50-year-old diva wore a neon sports bra and a white tank top revealing her ultra-toned arms.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer wore a JLo-printed track suit

Fully embracing the workout aesthetic, the mom-of-two wore her hair up in a messy bun but didn’t leave out her golden hoops or bracelets. Aside from her jewelry, the Second Chance actress accessorized with a mini studded crossbody bag which perfectly matched her neon sports bra.

As if wearing a personalized tracksuit wasn’t enough, the On the Floor singer was also drinking out of her iconic rhinestone-embellished bling cup, also marked with ‘JLo’ on it. But alas, JLo is JLo, and if she wants to wear personal merch from head-to-toe, then so be it.

©GrosbyGroup JLo doubled up on her personal branding

Since her historic performance at the Super Bowl LIV alongside powerhouse Latina, Shakira, JLo has redefined what it means to be 50, and obviously, exercising has everything to do with it. The Hustlers star looks to be in the best shape of her life, and her enviable (itty bitty) bikini looks have got us rethinking our diets and gym membership.

©GrosbyGroup The superstar had her iconic bling cup with her

It’s evident she works hard for that stunning body of hers. In the past, JLo has taken on harsh challenges such as the 10-year Challenge. When she and Alex committed to the challenge, the couple swore off all carbs and sugar, which takes major self discipline, if you ask us.