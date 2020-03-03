Cover your eyes! Anuel AA is showing off his bling. The Medusa rapper took to his social media stories to show off his $400,000 rainbow Rolex watch. In the video Anuel rolled his wrist around so the sun could hit it perfectly while his new song with Bad Bunny,Está Cabrón Ser Yo plays in the background. Anuel also took the time to show off his ink. Karol G’s leading man panned the camera to his tattoo of the famous Dragon Ball Z character Super Saiyan Goku.

©@anuel_2blea Anuel AA has millions of dollars worth of jewelry

In addition to the watch, the Puerto Rican superstar showed off a white gold chain. The flexing didn’t stop there. In a later video, Anuel showed off his customized little Anuel chain. The rapper proudly held the camera in selfie mode as the blinged out version of his face hung from his neck.

Anuel hilariously shows off his favorite piece of jewelry on his social media. The Keii rapper always finds the time to talk to the piece, sometimes about life, and other times, about his music. The 27-year-old has millions of dollars worth of watches, chains, earrings and pendants.

Another special piece that he has in a Cuban link chain with his fiancé Karol G’s name on the inside. He also rocks the ruby and diamond engagement ring that the Tusa songstress bought him, which he wears every single day.