Few women have grabbed as many headlines with their outfits as Jennifer Lopez did in her unforgettable green Versace dress. The iconic silk chiffon dress with its plunging neckline sauntered down Versace’s runway for a second time when JLo herself closed the spring-summer 2020 catwalk in an updated version of the emblematic look. However, the celeb recently reworked the look, swapping the dress for a more sporty take on it. She wore a matching pants and shirt set and accessories with the same lush tropical pattern made up of palm trees and exotic flowers, reaffirming her status as a fashion icon.

©GrosbyGroup With this more casual look, the star reworks the exotic floral print among her street style looks

Total tropical look

Jennifer is an expert in effortlessly combining pieces in the most vibrant prints and colors. The Jungle Print – as it is known in the fashion world – covers her tight-fitting pants, shirt and even her cross-body handbag (all designed by Versace, of course).

This fusion of greens and yellows covered in images of leaves is nicely balanced out by the white of her shirt and sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup The white pieces and metallic accessories create the perfect contrast for this spring look

Casual glam

The tropical print trend often resurfaces and whoever wears inevitably becomes the center of attention. Jennifer Lopez’s casual look detailed with palm leaves, ferns and flowers shows that it’s an ideal print for day or night. The metallic touches are essential for emphasizing the glam effect of these outfits.