Queen Letizia just perfected St. Patty’s Day style - take notes!

Queen Letizia marched to the end of February in an enviable emerald ensemble. The 47-year-old royal fashionista rang in the month of green early as she stepped out for the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards in Spain on Friday, February 28. Ever the trendsetter, Letizia put two shades of green on display with her elegant power suit creating a monochromatic moment. Get out your notes app, because this modish monarch has just inspired a stunning look for St. Patrick's Day - whether she knows it or not!

©GettyImages Queen Letizia had us green with envy over her stunning style

The Spanish royal was ahead of the curve in her spring-appropriate style. Shocker: she opted for a suit from her favorite designer Hugo Boss, turning heads in the fitted shoulder-padded top and elongated trousers. Underneath the expertly tailored twosome, Letizia shone bright in a deliciously silky mint green blouse. Her hair equally gleamed in the light, as did the perfectly matching pumps which repped both a light and dark green hue.

©GettyImages Queen Letizia stepped out for the Fundacion Princesa De Girona' Awards

The mom-of-two wore minimal accessories, save for a simple pair of studded earrings and a golden ring. She smiled warmly, greeting guests and fans alike as she arrived at the venue. It's been a stylishly busy week for the Queen.

The night before her emerald emergence , she made waves while attending the inauguration of the 39th edition of the International Contemporary Art Fair, ARCOmadrid. Letizia traded her normally sleek locks for bouncy curls as she made an appearance with her husband King Felipe. She rocked a lovely red floral print midi dress by Maje on the occasion, adding the $415 frock to her lookbook.