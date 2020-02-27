If you thought minimal accessories are in, Salma Hayek just proved with her latest look that when it comes to jewelry, the bigger, the better! The 53-year-old star attended the Berlin Film Festival to present The Roads Not Taken, her new movie with Javier Bardem and rocked the most incredible butterfly jewelry to elevate her stunning gothic princess look.

©GettyImages Salma looked stunning in a black sheer dress by Alexander McQueen

The Mexican beauty chose a delicate black sheer dress by Alexander McQueen for the Berlinale red carpet and complimented the gown with gold and diamond statement rings, earrings, and necklaces, some of them with trendy butterfly motives.

©GettyImages Her bold gold chain featured a butterfly with diamond and wood accents

With natural makeup, her hair tied up in a simple ponytail, and nude manicure to bring all the attention to the stunning jewelry, Salma proved she’s a style master.

Salma explained that it wasn’t her first time at the festival. “I came to Berlin for the first time with a movie in Spanish (El Callejón de los Milagros) and [now I’ve] come back to Berlin many, many years later with a movie in English where Javier and I have the privilege to speak in Spanish again.”

©GettyImages The actress rocked statement rings with a butterfly motif

In the movie, Salma shares the screen with Spanish actor Javier Bardem, who happens to be the husband of her BFF Penelope Cruz. Javier plays Leo, a Mexican actor with dementia, who is lost in his past and tormented by the relationship with his first wife Dolores, played by Salma.