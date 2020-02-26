Ana de Armas just reinstated how black is the ultimate cool-girl hue. The Cuban actress was spotted at the Saint Laurent fashion show during Paris Fashion Week looking gorgeous in head-to-toe black. Despite going dark, the key to her ensemble was her play on textures. Ana donned a sparkly mini dress featuring a V-neckline and a pleated skirt and added an edgy element by topping it with a sleek, boxy blazer. She completed her look with a pair of sheer black tights and pointed heels with a dainty ankle strap.

©GettyImages Ana glammed up for the Saint Laurent show in Paris

On the beauty front, the Knives Out actress wore her hair down in shiny waves and kept her makeup natural with a glam touch. Following the fashionable event, she took to social media to share a snap of her at the show. “Last night with @ysl,” she wrote. Whether it was planned or not, the background perfectly blended with her outfit.

The Blade Runner 2049 actress sat next to Oscar-winning actor, Rami Malek, who also got the memo and wore full-on black, including a sharp velvet blazer and shiny ankle boots. There’s no question Ana’s relationship with clothes has come a long way.

©GettyImages Rami and Ana both got the monochrome memo

The actress appears on the cover of Net-A-Porter’s magazine, Porter, where she opens up about her upbringing in Cuba and how she used to wear her older brother’s hand-me-downs. The new Bond girl explained she wore her older sibling’s clothes– “his old school uniform pants cut into play shorts.”

©GettyImages The Cuban actress looked gorgeous outside the show

Moreover, the No Time to Die actress is considered by the fashion glossy a Ones to Watch, and we couldn’t agree more. Ana was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her outstanding performance in Knives Out, and we can’t wait to see her as Marilyn in the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde.