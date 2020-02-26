Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton makes $8 pants from Zara look anything but inexpensive

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a sporty-chic ensemble

Kate Middleton went from glam for a date night with her husband Prince William to full-on sporty on Wednesday for a visit with Sportsaid at the London Stadium in Stratford. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a chic off-duty look made up of a basic green top and slightly darker culottes from Zara, which are a total steal at eight dollars! If the sound of that makes you smile, you’re not alone being that it’s close to what a coffee costs these days.

Kate Middleton©GettyImages
Kate rocked a pair of dark green trousers for a day filled with sports activities

The mom-of-three kept the color green on a theme and wore a pair of white sneakers from (one of Meghan Markle’s favorite brands) Marks & Spencer) featuring ribbon details to match the rest of her look. Her shoes are also available at the desirable price of $38 and come in a dark navy mix. Although we figure with spring and summer quickly approaching, the white pair will likely become a favorite for pairing with shorts, skirts and sundresses.

The 38-year-old was appropriately dressed for a day filled with sports activities, including athletics and martial arts, that celebrated the role that parents and guardians play in their children’s sporting success.

Kate Middleton©GettyImages
One would never guess her pants cost less than $10

After dissecting Kate’s sporty-chic outfit, we’ve concluded essential pieces and closet staples always go a long way. Whether worn together or separately, basics are timeless, which is why they do the most in any situation.

Ahead of her laid-back outfit, Kate and William stepped out in full sophistication to a musical the night before. The royal beauty wore a black bouclé dress by Eponine London teamed with a pair of silver glitter pumps from Jimmy Choo, and a matching clutch.

As per usual, her hair had all the bounce, volume, and shine in the world, and she wore soft makeup with bold eyeliner across her upper lash line.

