Her grandmother Grace Kelly and her mother Princess Caroline of Monaco are eternal fashion icons, so it should come as no surprise that Charlotte Casiraghi is also considered one of the most stylish royals in the world. Even though she currently lives a relatively discreet life in Paris, she religiously attends the city’s prestigious fashion week and this year the Monaco beauty did not miss the chance to take in Saint Laurent’s creations from the front row.

©GettyImages The Monaco royal attended the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris

Leaving behind her usual skirts and dresses, Charlotte turned heads with a unique outfit. An army-inspired XL navy blue blazer combined with an olive shirt and Prince of Wales tartan pants were the three basics the royal wowed in. But the pièce de resistance of Charlotte’s look was the pirate bandana she wore for the occasion – emulating the retro trend her mom Caroline rocked in the 70s.