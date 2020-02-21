Dayanara Torres looked like a princess at Premio Lo Nuestro

Dayanara Torres stole the show on the Premio Lo Nuestro’s red carpet with a spectacular fairy-tale gown by Venezuelan designer Douglas Tapia. The Puerto Rican beauty looked like a princess in a pale pink strapless dress featuring a ball skirt with a split giving a glimpse of her perfect legs and matching killer heels. “Gorgeous and what a beautiful gown! One of the best dressed of the night,” said one of the many fans that fell head-over-heels in love with the former Miss Universe’s look.

©dayanarapr Dayanara stunned on the Premio red carpet in a dress by Douglas Tapia

The mastermind behind the stunning dress, who is also responsible for some of the looks worn by Dayanara’s MQBAS colleague Chiquinquira Delgado, made the 45-year-old shine under the spotlight, something she appreciated by sharing some sweet words for him and her team of stylists on social media: “I will be forever thankful, you are stars,” she wrote.

The Puerto Rican beauty accessorized her look with bold earrings by Charlie Lapson, and opted for a natural makeup in the same peachy tones of her dress. She wore her hair in an elegant and voluminous bun with bangs.

Dayanara’s ex-husband Marc Anthony was nominated in five Premio Lo Nuestro categories, but unfortunately did not attend the event. We would have loved to see an encounter between the couple, who was married between 2000 and 2003, before the salsero tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez. Dayanara and Marc Anthony are also the proud parents of 16-year-old Ryan and 19-year-old Cristian, the latter of whom flew the nest last year in order to start his university studies.