2. A neutral purse

When it comes to accessories, the most important thing is that they help pull your outfit together and are big enough to carry the basics. And the best part? This year’s most popular bags are both stylish and comfortable. Here are a couple that you’re going to want to start carrying:

Hana Mini Crossbody Bag: with an adjustable strap to make it even more practical, this crossbody bag from See by Chloé is cute and flirty. Revolve ($295). Large Soft Leather Clutch: the XL clutch has become the new obsession in Hollywood, which means you just can’t let them go by without giving one a try. Zara ($149).

©Revolve / Zara Complement your outfits with stylish bags that are practical but functionaln

3. Dark vintage jeans

Retro-style has been making its comeback as a newer trend. An easy way to go vintage is with an everyday piece, like dark skinny jeans. If you don’t know how to pick the right ones, try going with a slightly faded, high-rise style.

AG The Farrah High-Rise Skinny Jeans: this version is one of the more classic pants-styles with its high-rise waist and ripped knees. Anthropologie ($198). We The Free Wild Child Skinny Jeans: still high-rise and skinny fit, they adapt to your figure easily to showcase your lower half. Free People ($78). Sparks Boy Skinny Jeans : this version from Moussy Vintage stands out for its faded wash and ankle length. Shopbop ($350).

©Anthropologie / Free People / Shopbop Vintage jeans won’t just make you look stylish, they’ll also make your legs and curves look great

4. Combat boots

The 90s style of Doc Martens are back, and there are plenty of lace-up boots that can give you the same vibes. These boots are perfect for those chilly, rainy days but they go great with floral dresses, too. Since they don’t have a heel, they're also incredibly comfortable. You can try out these options:

Haskell Patent Leather Combat Boot: this pair is made from patent leather and has hook studs and an inside zipper for easier placement. Michael Kors ($225). ICTUS Suede Combat Boots: designed by Lucky Brand, these are made from elegant suede and have a lace-up vamp. Saks Off 5th ($99.99).

©Michael Kors / Saks Off 5th The best shoes to go with jeans, and you can wear them anywhere, combat boots

You don’t have to break your budget or go overboard on loud trends to give your closet a major update. Stick with classics with a twist – a trench coat, neutral bag, dark vintage jeans and combat boots – and you’ll be stepping out in style.