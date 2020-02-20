Kylie Jenner has to watch out, her baby girl Stormi Webster is pulling style inspiration from another big superstar. The makeup maven took to her social media to share a series of pictures of her and Travis Scott’s baby girl and she reminds us of a certain girl from the block. “Go best friend,” the proud mom captioned the photo carousel. In the pictures the ever-stylish two-year-old proudly shows off her latest accessory, nameplate earrings. Stormi puts the gold earrings on display as she looks away from the camera.

©@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s two-year-old Stormi showed off her latest bling

The gold jewels spell out her name and dangle a little above her tiny shoulders. In her stories, Kylie added that her little girl didn’t want to take them off. Stormi is in good company as Jennifer Lopez and other stars have been known to rock the custom jewelry.

However, while over eight million of Kylie’s followers and friends loved the picture, there were some people who used the opportunity to voice their concern. One user wrote, “she could easily yank her earrings off while playing and really hurt her ears or stretch them really badly. It’s not about the style or the fact that she’s wearing hoops, it’s the danger of it.”

Another concerned follower noted: “Those hoops are lovely, just she’s too young right now for them maybe wait until she’s 8 or even 10 for those big hoops.” Kylie didn’t seem bothered by the comments as she ignored them and kept the photo on her feed. Stormi has already proved that she is taking after her mother with her love of clothing, expensive handbags and makeup. Although the proud mommy has no problem when it comes to her baby girl wearing lux accessories, she isn’t sure when she will let her do her own makeup.