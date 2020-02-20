Jennifer Lopez is stepping up her shoe game. And by that, we mean she’s getting ready to launch her new shoe collection exclusively sold at DSW. JLo took to social media to share a sneak peek at one of the shoes we can expect to see come March 9, and it’s just what we’d expect from the superstar. The 50-year-old shared a mini clip highlighting a pair of rhinestone-embellished slingbacks. The sexy steppers wrap around the ankle, and we imagine they’re going to be a coveted style amongst her fans.

©GettyImages JLo’s new shoe collection will be available March 2020

“The party starts when these walk in,” she fittingly wrote. “Loving these babies from the #JLOJenniferLopez collection only at @dsw.” In case you’re curious for more, some of the styles inspired by New York and Miami are already up on the DSW site.

JLo’s collection is an assortment of sexy heels, sandals and pumps embodying the glamour associated with the Puerto Rican-American star.

A week before, the mom-of-two announced the news via social media. “I’m so excited to announce the launch of JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ­, my new footwear collection designed by me and sold only at @DSW,” she wrote. “Head to http://DSW.com/jlo and sign-up to shop the collection early and enter for a chance to hang with me! Link in my bio and stories.“