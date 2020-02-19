There’s a new model in town, and she’s here to shake up the fashion scene! Sofía Jirau, 22, is a Puerto Rican model who recently made her New York Fashion Week debut, a dream of hers according to her social media. But this is just the beginning. Speaking to Remezcla, the Latina beauty said, “I’m going all over the world. There is no fear. In and out, there are no limits.” She added, “I’m not scared of anything, eso se va pa’ la calle.”

©@sofiajirau Sofía fulfilled her dream of walking during New York Fashion Week

Take that for a boost of inspiration! When asked about where she gets her inspiration, Sofía doesn’t have to look too far. “I look at myself in the mirror and I get strength,” she told the publication. One look at her social feel, and you’ll immediately notice her confidence abounds.

Next to the photo of the rising model conquering the catwalk at Marissa Santiago’s show during Fashion Week, Sofía wrote: “Yesterday I fulfilled a dream. I was born for this and I want to show the world that I have everything a model needs to shine.”

©@sofiajirau This is only the beginning for Sofía

Her more than 52,000 followers showered her with sweet compliments. One wrote, ”You don’t need to show the world anything, they need to stop to see how you shine without paying attention to their expectations and stereotypes. You’re big.”