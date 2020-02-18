Meghan Markle is quickly becoming the royal symbol of eco fashion. Time and time again, the 38-year-old has proven she’s on board with sustainable fashion and supports many brands who attain the movement. In the past, she’s worn everything from Everlane to Reformation and DL1961 to name a few, and most recently she took her initiative a step further (pun intended) by wearing a pair of black pointed flats made out of recycled water bottles. The essential pair of flats are from Rothy’s – a brand that deliberately focuses on repurposing plastic bottles to make footwear.

©GrosbyGroup Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in Canada

Meghan wore the eco-conscious shoes while she and her husband, Prince Harry, arrived in Canada from a commercial flight. However, this isn’t the first time the former Suits star slips into the pointed steppers. Prince Harry’s wife wore her shoes from the San Francisco-based brand in the past during their royal tour of Australia in 2018.

The mom-of-one changed from a pair of navy Monolo Blahnik’s into the comfy flats when she visited the beach in Melbourne. According to their website, Rothy’s promises zero breaking-in periods for their shoes, making them readily available for immediate wear. We all know a pair of trusty flats can come in extra handy when wearing heels!

©GrosbyGroup The pair exuded off-duty style

This time, Meghan exuded off-duty style as she stepped down from the plane wearing a striped shirt by her designer friend Misha Nonoo, with whom she has collaborated with in the past, black skinny jeans and a slouchy wool cardigan by Cuyana. The refined basics brand caters to those who’s wardrobe is filled with chic, timeless pieces – perfect for Meghan!