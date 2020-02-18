The new season is just around the corner, and Chiquinquirá Delgado is going into spring in style. The celeb is a total lady in pink, thanks to this tailored suit which highlights her complexion and merges perfectly with the floral background.

Combining some of the current fashion trends, this snapshot proves - just in case there was any doubt - that the Venezuelan knows how to put together elegant and ultra feminine looks exceptionally well, with a hint of sexiness that always ensures she gets thousands of likes on her social media accounts.

©@chiqui_delgado The celeb gives us a lesson in style with this classic pink suit, leaving behind those dark shades of the winter season

An empowered woman

Perfectly mastering the roles of actress, model, mother and business owner, Chiqui often has the challenge of needing to change outfits several times in one day; but the host of dance show Mira Quién Baila manages to stick to the fashion classics every time.

The clever combination of this pastel tone, fitted suit, with one of the most popular bags of the moment - the Dior Saddle Bag - is the key to this success. What more do you need to stand out, and dazzle the world?

©GettyImages An impeccable, well-cut suit is ideal for creating numerous looks that are both fashionable and powerful

The feminine, tailored suit

This item of clothing, unified in concept but essentially made up of two pieces - jacket and trousers - was a transgressive move at first; but now it is seen as one of the best expressions of style, confidence and power. Women’s suits are taking on new forms, with jackets that accentuate the shoulders and show off your figure with a neat cut and double lapel, as seen on the Dior runway. Designers are also using bright materials to distance these suits from the ‘unisex’ aesthetic.