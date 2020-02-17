Are you a woman with hourglass curves? Take some fashion inspo from one the world’s most fashionable celebrities, Salma Hayek.The Like a Boss star knows to make the most of her curvy 5-ft 2in figure with outfit choices that not only get her noticed but are an inspiration for anyone who wants to elongate their silhouette and accentuate their assets. From A-line skirts to wrap dresses – many of the Netflix producer’s faves are by Gucci , a label owned by her billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault – here are four key looks that embody Salma’s go-to tricks to flatter her figure to the max.

©GettyImages An LBD with an asymmetrical hem with some movement is one of Salma’s most elegant look n

1. High-low hemlines

Illusion is a key fashion ally, and high-low hemlines are great for creating a leggy look for a petite figure. Salma attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival wearing an asymmetrical-hem dress showing her lower leg, which she teamed with her signature platform heels. Her silk Gucci dress had a ruffle detail on the side –not the middle– which helped to stylize her figure even more.

©GettyImages Wrap dresses flatter every figure and look especially sexy on a curvy shape

2. Wrap dresses



One of the tricks we can learn from Salma is to embrace wrap dresses as a wardrobe staple. Fitted at the waist, hugging your bustline to perfection and then falling loose from the hips down, this style of dress – famously invented by Diane von Furstenberg for women on the go – is easy to wear and always a perfect fit. It can be dressed up or down, too, so its great for day to evening.