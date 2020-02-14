If you’re already looking ahead to the summer months or maybe have a vacation somewhere warm planned – then you should take note of Jennifer Lopez’s look which she wore to the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship. Accompanied by fiancé Alex Rodríguez, she looked summer-ready in a beige patterned outfit, composed of a body-hugging top with spaghetti straps and a lightly pleated midi-skirt; basically an outfit that covers four of the many trends for the warmer months.

©GettyImages The outfit’s main color was beige with tropical-themed patternsn

Simple straps

Spaghetti-style straps give a very feminine look to a top. They’re the counterpart to the puffed sleeves that we’ve seen on the runways lately; and take us back to the minimalism of the ‘90s – a decade that continues to inspire a lot of designers. And it’s certainly a great look for summer.

Tropical print

Both the upper and lower parts of Jennifer’s outfit were covered in a light tropical print. And lots of designers have been adorning their looks with palm leaves, exotic flowers and beach sunsets for the coming season. Marni, for example, created a whole collection inspired by natural beauty in sustainable recycled material.

©GettyImages The Bronx native wore a crossed strap top that showed off her backn

In the flesh

The Bronx native chose a beige tone that we’re going to see all over the place this summer. Aside from being an easy hue to combine with other colors, neutrals should be a basic component in any closet. The spring-summer runways were full of neutral elegance that will be perfect for sunny days; Miu Miu was one of the brands who used these tones from head to toe.