Magic, fashion and pure glamour! The Oscars’ red carpet is not only a showcase for the most talented film stars in the world but also a fashion catwalk where we get the first glimpse of the trends we will see in the year ahead. But one that stood out was the palette of ivory, cream and winter white, seen in everything from beaded looks to simply silk dresses – which immediately took our minds from the red carpet to a walk down the aisle. Yes, these glam looks would be perfect for a wedding day, so why not take some inspiration from these Academy Award stars. In fact, Antonio Banderas’ girlfriend Nicole Kimpel wore an ACTUAL wedding dress, tailored and chic, by bridal brand Pronovias. Looking for more inspo, whether for an evening wedding, beach nuptials or anything in between? Press play and see how Salma Hayek, Emily Ratajkowski and many more celebs joined this exquisite bridal club.

