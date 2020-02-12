You wouldn’t think that sleepwear would be a great option for a night on the town but Selena Gomez has pulled it off. On more than one occasion, the singer opted for a set of pajamas -comfortable and chic- for a night out with her friends in New York. First, we saw her in the short version that got her all the looks in Paris, then a navy blue one, and the last, a design with vertical stripes.

Although these outfits draw their influence from men’s pajama sets, they’re also considered a part of the boudoir style, which incorporates sleepwear into the daily wardrobe, keeping the flowing silhouettes and silky textures in nightgowns, robes, and pajamas. This trend is still very much in style and it wouldn’t surprise us to see her again in a similar outfit.

©GettyImages The star looks relaxed and fresh with this casual printed outfit she wore for a night out with her friends

Pajamas and sneakers

Showing off her renewed self-confidence, the Look At Her Now singer looked fantastic in October 2019, wearing a black pajama suit with vertical white pinstripes, which she had half-buttoned –adding a more provocative touch– and that she matched with a pair of white sneakers. With this outfit, Selena got the highest score on the fashion scale.

©GettyImages Selena has also worn short pajama sets, showing how versatile they are

Flattering and a little edgy

In addition to flattering the female figure, these looks are unique in their ability to be casual enough for a chill night; but they can also work perfectly if you have to look dressy. In fact, Selena changed into a black velvet pajama set for an exclusive after party in June 2019. This time she preferred shorts, which let her show off her legs and switch up the style.

©GettyImages The artist was one of the first to embrace the sleepwear trend with the dark blue pajama set she wore in 2015

Dark colors, always a good choice

Not many people have the courage to leave the house in pajamas, and during the day, even less. But the ones who do are sure to receive lots of compliments. In 2015, the actress and producer was seen wearing Lombard Pajamas, a design from Derek Rose London, in navy blue, with white hems and buttons. The big pop came from the red sandals from Brian Atwood. A look that’s relaxed and comfortable, like you could only find in pajamas.