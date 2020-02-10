We’re in the midst of New York Fashion Week, which means the world’s most fashionable are gathered in the Big Apple to see the future of – you guessed it – fashion. Within the abundance of celebrities currently stationed in New York City is Natti Natasha, who isn’t only here to watch the shows from the front row, but actually made her runway debut at The Blonds A/W 20 fashion show on Sunday. That’s right! The 33-year-old walked the show wearing an incredibly sexy pink ensemble in front of millions of enthused viewers if you include her 21.9 followers.

©GettyImages Natti Natasha rocked a Barbie-pink ensemble

The gorgeous Dominicana showed the world how it’s done wearing a bubblegum pink leotard accentuated with a spiked garter belt and worn underneath a gaudy cape coat. Her look was filed under the notion of more is more as it was teamed with over-the-knee gold stiletto boots and oversized pearl hoop earrings.

©GettyImages Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi also walked the show

Excited about the vibrant experience, Natti took to social media to share a clip of the moment she shined on the runway. Next to the video she wrote, “Such a special experience to be able to walk at @theblondsny! I felt like a total supermodel....What do you think of this Tumbao? #nyfw.”