The stars were shinning brightly on Sunday, February 9, at the 92nd Academy Awards on Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. But no one shined brighter than Antonio Banderas’ daughter Stella Banderas, who had accompanied him on his big night along with his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel. It’s no surprise to anyone that Stella possesses a killer fashion sense, something that she shares with her older sister Dakota Johnson. The daughters of Melanie Griffith share their mother’s eye-catching sense of style, which as sisters, is something that both of them would probably chat about for major events and red carpets like the Oscars (where all eyes will be watching).

©GettyImages Antonio Banderas attended the Oscars with daughter Stella Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel

For the award show, the daughter of the Pain & Glory Best Actor nominee wore a color-blocked black and cardinal red gown with a strappy, deep ‘V’ cut in the front (which was made of latex). She paired her gown with a broached black clutch and wore her hair in a simple and sleek fashion. Stella was one of the best dressed of the night, something that her big sis Dakota is no stranger to. In the past, we’ve seen Dakota sport a similar red color on some of her gowns. This makes us think that Stella pulled some red carpet inspo from her older sister — surely making her proud.