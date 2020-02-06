Queen Letizia looks posh in $2,220 Victoria Beckham outfit

Queen Letizia was looking very posh for her outing on Thursday, February 6. The Spanish royal traveled to Écija in Seville stepping out in a chic Victoria Beckham ensemble. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mom recycled her twill leopard print shirt and matching midi skirt by the former Spice Girls member for the outing. The button-down top originally retailed for $825, while the abstract leopard motif silk skirt cost $1,395.

©Getty Images Queen Letizia stepped out in an outfit by Victoria Beckham on Feb. 6

The ever-stylish royal accessorized her look with Carolina Herrera pumps and Tous statement earrings, while wearing her dark tresses down. Letizia was accompanied by her husband King Felipe for the day of engagements. The royal couple attended a meeting with the Municipal Corporation of Écija before visiting the Educational Center "Professional Schools Sagrada Familia-Peñaflor Foundation”—the winner of the "School of the Year Award 2019" of the Princess of Girona Foundation. Letizia first wore the skirt and top back in November 2019 for the 10th anniversary of the Princess of Girona Foundation with her husband and daughters. At the time, designer Victoria shared her stamp of approval writing, “Beautiful family and Queen Letizia looking stylish in one of my favourite VB dresses.”

©Getty Images The Spanish monarchs attended the Diplomatic Corps reception on Feb. 5

Thursday’s trip to Seville came one day after the monarchs hosted the traditional Diplomatic Corps reception at the royal palace in Madrid. Letizia donned a striking blue velvet gown by one of her go-to Spanish designers, Felipe Varela, for the occasion. The royal mom of two exuded glamour in the design, sweeping her locks up into a sophisticated bun, while allowing loose strands to cascade around her face. Felipe complemented his wife wearing a blue tie. In a speech, the King said, “We will prioritize preventive diplomacy, mediation and humanitarian diplomacy. The protection and promotion of human rights will continue as a backbone and defining element of our foreign action. In particular, the improvement of the status of women in the world it is an unplayable task.”