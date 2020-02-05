Adriana Lima’s latest project holds an extra special place in her heart. The Brazilian supermodel enlisted her two daughters Valentina, 10, and Sienna, 7, to help her design her first sunglasses collection for Privé Revaux. “I always listen to my children,” Adriana tells HOLA! USA. “I love to hear a kid's opinion because they are honest, and they really listen to their heart and what they like; what they don't like. it was something special for me because we worked with our hearts together.”

In addition to the two styles named after her girls, which represent their personalities to a T, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel designed the Julia in honor of her 100-year-old grandmother. “She’s alive, and she’s healthy,” Adriana says. Watch the video above to learn the fourth style name –it also happens to be one of her wild nicknames!