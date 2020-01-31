Alessandra de Osma, also known as the Princess of Hanover, was the focus of attention at Miguel Marinero’s runway show at Madrid Fashion Week thanks to her rock star look which combined two stand-out trends of this season.

The Peruvian beauty - who is an attorney, purse designer and former model - looked super cool in an outfit was predominantly black and consisted of a long leather jacket over a top in the same same shade and matching boots with wide cut mom jeans.

©GettyImages The Princess of Hanover showed off her famous style credentials in this leather and jeans outfit

The perfect accessory



The lawyer, who is married to Christian de Hannover, gave a pop of color to her outfit with a cute red purse with hooped handles. It was actually the Mini Clutch O by Moi & Sass - the brand which she set up with her friend, Moira Laporta. Madrid Fashion Week was the perfect occasion to show off one of her own designs.

©GettyImages Her red purse served as a great contrast to her rock star viben

The outfit Alessandra wore was definitely a firm favorite on the front row and just goes to prove that leather in all its forms is going to be big this season. And classic jeans never go out of style, with the Princess showing yet another take on the hard-wearing pants – glamming them up with some stylish heeled boots.



Want to make the outfit your own? You only have to head to Zara, to pick up one of their High Waist Skinny Flare in Mellow Blue jeans ($49.90).



©Zara High Waist Skinny Flare in Mellow Blue by Zaran

And to complete the look, go for Silk Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater by Banana Republic ($55.97), Pierre Bootie boots by Splendid ($104) and Leather Duster Jacket by KENDALL + KYLIE ($225), the perfect piece to bring a rock star style to your outfit.

©Revolve/BananaRepublic/Nordstrom Rack/Revolve

For the final touch, why not go for a pop of red like the royal with a Ava metal ring handle saddle bag by Cotton On ($14.97).

The great advantage of all these pieces are that they are classic basics that can be combined in myriad ways, not just the front row look Alessandra de Osma totally nailed.